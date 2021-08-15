This is an early photo of the Clarkson coal dock on the east side of town. It was way before the self-unloading boats and overhead cranes. The photo was not dated, but it likely dates to around the turn of the last century.
Visit the museum right across Main Street from the Ashland courthouse. It is open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
