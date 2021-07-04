Throwback Tuesday

This building is the Scott-Taylor wood-milling plant, located on Third Avenue East. What's left of it is now Carlson's Building Supply.

It was one of the biggest wood-millers in the northland. It made windows, doors and trim work for the many new buildings being built in the late 1800s and early 1900s. It was in operation up to the early 1970s.

