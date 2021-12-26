Throwback Tuesday

This photo may not be specific to Ashland. The brownstone quarries actually provided material for many of our buildings. I don't know where this quarry is; there were many such operations on the Apostle Islands as well as on the mainland.

The museum is closing soon for the winter, but there is still time to come in and learn about the quarrying industry that went on around us more than 100 years ago.

