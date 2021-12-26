Throwback Tuesday

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 2 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. * WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM Monday to 2 AM CST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&