Throwback Tuesday

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 2 AM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
and waves 3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI
and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM Monday to 2 AM CST
Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.