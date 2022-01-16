Throwback Tuesday

This photo shows the Ashland harbor at the foot of Chapple Avenue in 1899. You can see the Superior Lumber Co. in the foreground, the site of the empty C Reiss Coal Dock No. 2. Behind the mill is the recently completed Ashland Post Office (City Hall), the original Ashland County Courthouse (site of the Post Office today).

