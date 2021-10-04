Throwback Tuesday

This is an early photo of the Bristol Block. This building is still there on the north side of the 300 block on Second Street. You can make out that there is a Western Union telegraph office on the left then an army recruiter’s office and on the right is a clothing store.
Stop in the museum, our hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday. We are located across Main Street from the court house.
