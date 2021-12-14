Throwback Tuesday

This is a great old photo of Northland College campus somewhere around 1900. I’m not sure what is going on with the water activity. Maybe Bay City Creek flooded again? The building on the right is Wheeler Hall. Wheeler was totally gutted and rebuilt as original, maybe back in the 1980s. It’s worth a visit. The building on the left may be the women’s dorm that burned to the ground many years ago.

The Northland campus has changed so much since then. It is a unique and beautiful school and well worth a visit sometime.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

