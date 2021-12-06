Throwback Tuesday

This is a photo of the Trade and Labor Council. Comprised of representatives of local unions, they discussed happenings in their unions. This was taken at the Bohemian Hall in the late 1960s. I’m not sure if such a group is active now.

The members at the table are: Homer Nelson (front, from left), Henry Olson, Don Pearson and Arnold Fellman. Rear: Frank Martin, Vern Kugler, Bob Belskey and Bob Klamerus.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments