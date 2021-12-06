Throwback Tuesday

This is a photo of the Trade and Labor Council. Comprised of representatives of local unions, they discussed happenings in their unions. This was taken at the Bohemian Hall in the late 1960s. I’m not sure if such a group is active now.
The members at the table are: Homer Nelson (front, from left), Henry Olson, Don Pearson and Arnold Fellman. Rear: Frank Martin, Vern Kugler, Bob Belskey and Bob Klamerus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.