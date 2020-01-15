Three inmates at the Ashland County Jail have been treated at Memorial Medical Center for suspected overdoses of opioids.

According to a news release issued by the Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Thursday, Jan. 9, and resulted in two inmates being transported to MMC. Later, a third inmate was also transported to MMC with similar symptoms. All three have since been returned to the Ashland County Jail.

