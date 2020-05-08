Weather Alert

...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... VERY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING WITH MINIMUM HUMIDITY VALUES OF 15 TO 25 PERCENT. WINDS WILL TURN NORTHWESTERLY THIS AFTERNOON AND INCREASE TO 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 20 TO 25 MPH. THE COMBINATION OF VERY DRY RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS WILL CREATE NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT THE WISCONSIN DNR BURNING RESTRICTIONS WEBSITE AT: DNR.WI.GOV/TOPIC/FORESTFIRE/RESTRICTIONS.HTML