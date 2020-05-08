...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON
AND EARLY EVENING...
VERY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THE EARLY
EVENING WITH MINIMUM HUMIDITY VALUES OF 15 TO 25 PERCENT. WINDS
WILL TURN NORTHWESTERLY THIS AFTERNOON AND INCREASE TO 10 TO 15
MPH WITH GUSTS OF 20 TO 25 MPH. THE COMBINATION OF VERY DRY
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS WILL CREATE NEAR-CRITICAL
FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT THE WISCONSIN DNR BURNING
RESTRICTIONS WEBSITE AT:
DNR.WI.GOV/TOPIC/FORESTFIRE/RESTRICTIONS.HTML
Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. This brings the total positive cases for Barron County to 10. Six have recovered. Four are isolating at home. Of the three new cases, two had recently traveled to a neighboring state. The third was a close contact of a positive case in another jurisdiction. These three cases were not tested at the Turtle Lake site on May 3 and 4.
“We know people are anxious to get back to normal, said Laura Sauve Health Officer for Barron County, but this is a good reminder that COVID-19 is still here and we need to continue to stay the course.” “We ask that you continue to stay home as much as possible, keep at least six feet away from anyone not living in your home and wash your hands often.”
