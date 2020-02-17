Crashes

An Iowa man was severely injured when he crashed his snowmobile into snowmobiles parked at a resort on Lake Namakagon, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff's Department.

Three people were injured in two separate crashes in Bayfield County over the weekend.

The first happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the Four Seasons Resort in the town of Namakagon, where a snowmobiler crashed into two parked snowmobiles, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department.

