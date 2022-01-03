Ice accident

(Contributed photo)

A group of young adults was reportedly OK after falling through the ice while ice fishing on the Bay in the Washburn area Friday morning.

Three young adults who appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s, fell through the ice about 200 yards out from Thompson’s West End Park, Washburn Fire Chief Michael Pedersen said Monday.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments