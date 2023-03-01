...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three
inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the Red Cliff Band and the northwestern area of
the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Thomas Richard “Dick” Swanson, age 90 of Ashland, WI passed away Saturday, Feb 25, 2023 at Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born Nov 8, 1932 in Washburn, WI the son of Nels P. and Hilda S. (Rasmussen) Swanson.
He graduated from Ashland High School and on May 28, 1955 he was united in marriage to Helen B. Mihalek in Moquah, WI. He was a salesman/delivery driver for 7-up for over 39 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 63 years, many of those years as a fourth degree Knight. He enjoyed polka dancing, refurbishing older homes, garage sales and auctions but the joys of his life were his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.