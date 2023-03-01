Thomas Richard “Dick” Swanson, age 90 of Ashland, WI passed away Saturday, Feb 25, 2023 at Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born Nov 8, 1932 in Washburn, WI the son of Nels P. and Hilda S. (Rasmussen) Swanson.

He graduated from Ashland High School and on May 28, 1955 he was united in marriage to Helen B. Mihalek in Moquah, WI. He was a salesman/delivery driver for 7-up for over 39 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 63 years, many of those years as a fourth degree Knight. He enjoyed polka dancing, refurbishing older homes, garage sales and auctions but the joys of his life were his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments