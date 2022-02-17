Thomas Paul Frechette, 78, of Henderson, NV, passed away at his home surrounded by family on January 1, 2022, after a courageous battle against cancer.
On August 13, 1943, Tom was born in Washburn, WI, to Francis and Bernice (McClarnon) Frechette. He graduated from Washburn High School in 1961 and later attended Wisconsin Indianhead Technical Institute, where he earned an accounting degree. He married Mary Ann Petrasko in 1977, and together they raised eight children.
Tom worked for the Ashland Daily Press for fifty years. He started when he was eighteen years old as a pressman and rose to the rank of Production Manager. He was also a mail carrier for the U.S.P.S. in Washburn, WI, and tended bar at several local taverns over the years. Tom was a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan. He was a proud and valued member of St. Louis Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Tom loved to walk or drive around his hometown of Washburn, talking with people and catching up on the latest news. If someone was working in their garden, he most likely went home with some cucumbers! He would often be accompanied by his nephew Scott. Everyone who knew him admired his generous and friendly spirit and knew you were never a stranger for long once you met him. Once on a train trip to New York City with family, he introduced himself to the conductor, and they spent most of the ride talking, ending up with a new friend afterward. He was a master of homemade soups and hot dishes, always sharing with the family and friends he loved to spend time with. Tom also loved volunteering as a crossing guard at his granddaughter Abby’s school, Elise L. Wolff Elementary School in Henderson. He spent the last weeks of his life making time to call his family and friends, expressing his gratitude for their friendship and his love for them. As was his nature, Tom bravely participated in cancer treatment trials over the years so that others could benefit.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Frechette- Henderson, NV, children Annette Weber-Washburn, WI, Tracy Frechette (Charles Munich)-Ashland, WI, Troy (Dorothy) Frechette- Superior, WI, Theresa (Peter) Ledin- Washburn, WI, Tom (Laura) Frechette- Henderson, NV, Paul (Nicole) Frechette- Lexington, KY, twenty grandchildren- Brandie (Derek) Lanoue, Ashley (Josh SR) Drew, Jesse Gilbertson (Sydney), Zach (Zack) Weber, Tony (Ashley) Weber, Nick Penton, Trisha Harvey, Andy (Tiffany) Harvey, Sarah Secord, Kayla Secord, Robert (Ashley) Frechette, Matthew Frechette, Ross, Alex, Jack, and Anna Ledin, Cole and Abby Frechette, and Levi and Arlo Frechette, twenty-six great-grandchildren, two brothers, Henry Frechette – Aurora, MN, Kenneth McClarnon – Madison, two stepsisters, Judy Anderson – Minneapolis, MN and Faye Fields – Superior, a stepbrother, Clarence Henkel – Washburn, best friend nephew Kevin Smith-Washburn, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughters Terrie Frechette and Tammy (Frechette) Masden, brothers Bernard “Butch” Frechette and Rudy Frechette, his sister Frances “Frannie” K. Smith, nephew Scott Smith, and his dogs Buddy and Hunter.
Our thoughts of Hon, Dad, Grandpa, Great-grandpa, Uncle, Cousin, and friend are those of bittersweet happiness in the reuniting with his family and friends who left before him, but our hearts are filled with sorrow and emptiness without him. His family sadly misses him.
At the St. Louis Catholic Church in Washburn, a joint Memorial Mass will be held for Tom and his daughter Terrie Frechette at 1:00 pm., Saturday, February 26, 2022, with Father Joseph Anil Kumar Pasala and Deacon Ken Kasinski, officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. at the church on Saturday. Summer inurnment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Washburn.
His family would like to express their gratitude to his care team in Henderson, NV- Dr. Nicholas J. Vogelzang at Comprehensive Cancer Centers’ of Nevada, Dr. Jeffrey Wagner & A.R.N.P. Mary Nara at P3 Medical Group, Dr. Rafael Valencia at Nevada Heart and Vascular Center, and Comprehensive Cancer Centers’ Infusion Team in Las Vegas, NV.
