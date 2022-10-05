...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with local gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Thomas Arthur Zinnecker, 96, of Ashland, passed away peacefully at Miller Dwan Hospital, Duluth, MN on Monday, September 26th, 2022. He was born on January 4th, 1926 in Ashland as the only son of Alex and Martha (Beiersdorff) Zinnecker joining his two sisters, Phyllis and Marian.
Tom graduated from Ashland High School in 1944. Immediately following high school, Tom joined the Marine Corps, serving as a Corporal in the 27th regiment of the 5th Marine division during World War II. He fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima and was part of the occupation of Japan after the war. He witnessed the iconic flag raising atop Mount Suribachi. Following his discharge from the Marines in 1946, Tom pursued a teaching degree at Northland College from 1946-1950. On June 17th, 1950, he married his college sweetheart Marion Strom and together they raised four children, daughter JoAnn and three sons, Paul, Jeffrey and Scott. Tom spent one year teaching in Bonner’s Ferry, Idaho before returning to northern Wisconsin where Tom taught at Ondossagon School from 1952-1955 followed by 32 years of teaching and coaching at Ashland High School until his retirement in 1987. In May of 1987, the State of Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction honored Tom for 35 years of service to the education of Wisconsin youth. In June of 2014, Tom took part in an Honor Flight event to Washington D.C. visiting the WWII memorials and being honored for his service.
