...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Swiss chard can be used in many recipes in place of spinach. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage.)
Springtime is filled with wonderful greens to enjoy — lettuce, spinach, arugula. But there is another delicious green that often has folks asking, “What do I do with this?” That is the super food Swiss chard. A member of the beet family, its colorful stems and green, lobed leaves are both delicious. Of course, there is the classic sauté with onion and bacon solution, but this week we wanted to highlight ways that you can enjoy Swiss chard raw, like spinach.
Many of Chef Kara’s salads can be enjoyed on their own as a side, but you can also dress them up or down to your taste. This week’s recipe can be used as a salad-topper on a bed of lettuce, or you can serve it as part of a breakfast bowl with wheat berries or quinoa and a poached egg. Experiment and see what best suites your fancy!
