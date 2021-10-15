We are October people. We live in the hills beside the river and along the shining lake, an autumn sea. Our towns curve around its shores — colorful blocks, stacked and peaked; shadows moving inside softly glowing squares of windows. Bright trees and yellow-lit lamps line dark, damp empty streets. The fog on little cat feet tiptoes into town off the lake, crawls out of the streams and marshes and prowls the October evenings. We bask in the sun, we drowse in the rain. We light enormous fires and small ones to warm our bones, our hearths, our kettles. Woodsmoke is a straight line up to heaven above each house. We are children of the trees, their brilliant coats of leaves thrown down for us to gather, wade through, and toss high by the handfuls into the blazing, fading sunlight. We don our bright jackets and hats mornings and evenings, clothed in heavy layers of patchworked quilts at night against the black sky, the cold stars.
We are October people with baskets, barrels, and leaf carts of bruised apples — into the cider machine with a hundred soft thumps. Heave ho, out comes a pressed golden brown concoction, slides on your tongue like fall tastes, tangy and alive and sweet; that only October people can make. The shiny red ones rest in boxes and bags for the crunch, the pie, the caramel. The top of the month dawns sunny and warm, a blue that can’t be compared to anything but diamonds winking; these are promise-holding, deep-smelling, owl-hooting, candy-pink-horizon, tart-and-tangy days with wagon rides behind horses and orange pumpkins plump in brown, wet fields. Our days are trees falling, saws buzzing and wood splitting with a crack into stove-sized logs. All for later, for winter snows and deep nights of darkness. We are the rakers of fiery-red maple leaves dropped in a bunch — shaken off by arm-like branches overnight, layers too constricting — whump — a round red circle beneath a naked tree. Sunlit birch trunks gleaming white, moonlit on4es gleaming whiter; like skeleton legs, jointed arms dancing, swaying backbone. Harvest moon, our eyes turned to it; full and round and yellow, then bright as a spotlight high in the sky. Something to wish on, something to hope with, something to dream dreams beneath. We are visitors and leafpeepers. We are snowbirds. We are money-changers. We are always here. We are the flippers of signs — Open, Shut. We are the sweepers of sidewalks and porches and storefront mats. We greet the wind as it strolls down the walk whistling, taking its time; no hurry.
