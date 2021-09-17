Mardea LaPointe picks an apple from Weber Orchard, which belongs to her grandparents. William “Bud” Weber, Mardea’s great-grandfather, planted the trees in 1960, and Mardea grew to love her mother’s apple crisp with Tetzner’s vanilla-cinnamon ice cream on top.
Mardea LaPointe is almost too busy to talk about being named queen of Bayfield’s 2021 Apple Festival celebration.
She managed to squeak in a few minutes to speak with a reporter — between classes and a volleyball game — about the honor of being chosen to continue her family tradition of reigning over. A resident of Belanger’s Settlement, Mardea’s grandparents own Weber Apple Orchard.
