A second week of Lake Superior Ice Racing Association heats scheduled for Saturday was put on hold due to insufficiently thick ice. At 13 inches, the Chequamegon Bay's ice cover still falls 3 inches short of the minimum requirement for LSIRA races. A forecast for more cold weather bodes well for racing to begin Jan. 22, according to race organizers.
