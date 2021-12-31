The year ended with the sad passing of one of the most recognizable figures in sports. John Madden inspired budding broadcasters across the country with his love for the game of football and celebration of feats on and off the gridiron.
But the year provided plenty of highlights as well. Here are some of the sports photos deemed among 2021’s best by the editors at The Associated Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.