The year ended with the sad passing of one of the most recognizable figures in sports. John Madden inspired budding broadcasters across the country with his love for the game of football and celebration of feats on and off the gridiron.

But the year provided plenty of highlights as well. Here are some of the sports photos deemed among 2021’s best by the editors at The Associated Press.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments