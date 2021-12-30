Wildfires raged across the West. Ferocious hurricanes struck the Gulf Coast. In the nation’s capital, insurrectionists tried to overthrow the American government and negate the outcome of a lawful election. And everywhere, COVID again ravaged lives and communities. Photographers across the globe documented the year in pictures. Here are some that the editors at the Associated Press deemed the best of 2021.

