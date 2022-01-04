...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 5 to 15 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25
knots.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 4 PM
CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches with locally higher amounts of 15 to 19 inches possible.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy falling and
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Near white-
out conditions are possible along Highway 13 and Highway 2
around the Bayfield Peninsula and Chequamegon Bay. These
hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute
and may lead to near impossible travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snow totals are expected over
the high terrain areas of northern Bayfield and Ashland counties
with lower totals farther inland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Here we are at the beginning of another year. Surely if there ever was a time to pause and take stock this morning would be it. We have just finished the last month of our year’s calendar and now are at the threshold of another. No matter how you look at it, the beginning of January – the start of this next set of 12 months, is an interesting, nay, really an exciting time.
This is indicated when we pause to consider what we call this new month. Many, if not most of us, might still know it as January, named after the ancient Roman god Janus. Some of us who opt for the Ojibwe language call it Gitchi Manidoo Giizis, or Great Spirit Moon, named for the big, fresh, oshki- (new) moon. Either way, it is the beginning of a special time. A Gitchi Manidoo Moon is a month known for its opportunity, really, for its time of healing and garnering strength. Whether the Roman, or the Ojibwe, this is obviously an important month. We have just finished another year and now are embarking on a new path as we head into the future.
