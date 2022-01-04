Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 to 19 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy falling and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Near white- out conditions are possible along Highway 13 and Highway 2 around the Bayfield Peninsula and Chequamegon Bay. These hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute and may lead to near impossible travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snow totals are expected over the high terrain areas of northern Bayfield and Ashland counties with lower totals farther inland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&