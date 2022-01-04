Here we are at the beginning of another year. Surely if there ever was a time to pause and take stock this morning would be it. We have just finished the last month of our year’s calendar and now are at the threshold of another. No matter how you look at it, the beginning of January – the start of this next set of 12 months, is an interesting, nay, really an exciting time.

This is indicated when we pause to consider what we call this new month. Many, if not most of us, might still know it as January, named after the ancient Roman god Janus. Some of us who opt for the Ojibwe language call it Gitchi Manidoo Giizis, or Great Spirit Moon, named for the big, fresh, oshki- (new) moon. Either way, it is the beginning of a special time. A Gitchi Manidoo Moon is a month known for its opportunity, really, for its time of healing and garnering strength. Whether the Roman, or the Ojibwe, this is obviously an important month. We have just finished another year and now are embarking on a new path as we head into the future.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments