If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to get off the beaten path, the Salmo Lakewalk Trail might be right up your alley.

The Salmo Trail is a classic out-and-back hiking path located in the Town of Bayfield, just across State Highway 13 from the Les Voigt Fish Hatchery, that connects the highway with the Lake Superior shoreline just a couple miles south of Bayfield.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments