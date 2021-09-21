When out in the field and woods with my friends this morning I was struck again by how silent it was. There we were, those three dogs and me, just moving along amidst that tall September grass, the array of goldenrod and wild asters among it, and in the distance the woods with its turning trees. As I stood on the usual high point to view the big lake down below I thought of how almost all I heard was the early dawn wind – really a serious breeze – a good ways off in the trees. As I paused to stand and appreciate where I was, that gentle rush of intermittent sound was a welcome background to something much more significant: the overall silence of the time and place. I suppose, if I want to push it a bit, it was the absence of human sound. It was so silent. Really, at that precious moment this genuine silence was on center stage.
Thoreau’s admonition to listen to what silence had to say came to mind. He usually was quick to comment about how we humans had little time for this sort of silence, how we hurried to fill it with our chatter, with our notions of this or that. Accordingly, he once said, “In human intercourse the tragedy begins, not when there is misunderstanding about words, but when silence is not understood.” Those dogs know silence. They can read it. We humans have written books about what is sometimes called the language of silence.
