Down on the Farm

A younger Belle with her head on Daisy’s back. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage)

When you are a steward to animals — whether pets, livestock or in some cases, wild animals — a critical part of your role in service is midwifing life’s transitions. This includes assisting with births, training as they age, care through sickness or injury and eventually serving to ease suffering at the time of their passing.

All life on earth has its beginning, its growth, its decay and its end. Just because that’s how it is, doesn’t make it easy — in between we learn, we struggle, and sometimes we wish that the inevitable end somehow wouldn’t happen. The role of stewardship, however, asks us not to run away in the face of death, but to remain compassionate and calm, offering reassurance that our care is a beacon in the uncertainty or pain of the journey.

