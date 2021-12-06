...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to
Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from
Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
A younger Belle with her head on Daisy’s back. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage)
When you are a steward to animals — whether pets, livestock or in some cases, wild animals — a critical part of your role in service is midwifing life’s transitions. This includes assisting with births, training as they age, care through sickness or injury and eventually serving to ease suffering at the time of their passing.
All life on earth has its beginning, its growth, its decay and its end. Just because that’s how it is, doesn’t make it easy — in between we learn, we struggle, and sometimes we wish that the inevitable end somehow wouldn’t happen. The role of stewardship, however, asks us not to run away in the face of death, but to remain compassionate and calm, offering reassurance that our care is a beacon in the uncertainty or pain of the journey.
