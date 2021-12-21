Ok. Indulge me here and try to hum along to the melody of "The 12 days of Christmas" if you are feeling particularly festive. Anyway, this is my best shot at recalling — and yes, ranking— the biggest sports accomplishments of 2020 by local teams and athletes. This is pretty much off the top of my head, and mostly for the fun of it, so please forgive any glaring omissions. To be sure I could probably triple this list and have three worthy collections. Which brings me to 12 pretty cool accomplishments in sports from 2021. Please feel free to sing along:
La-dee-dah-la-dee-da-ah; la-da-da-la-dee-dah (just plug this in before every number) ...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.