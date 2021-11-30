ADP-20211130-DrummondFolo.jpg

Drummond students with the awards they won at the One-Act state contest earlier this month at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point: Kennedy Fleming (Back row, from left), Emily Kinnunen, Cameron Krueger, Dalaney Rasmussen, Calysta Lizak, Symphany Esquivel, Kennedy McKinney, Taryn Kohlwey, Haillie Gates, Michala Deyo, Ben Westlund and Amy Wiebusch; front row: Sydney Marshall, Angelina Castellano and Tim Zangri.

Kennedy McKinney, Cameron Krueger and their classmates have overcome many obstacles to win six awards at the one-act state competition earlier this month.

The students traveled with coaches Amy Wiebusch and Kenney Fleming to University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point from Nov. 18-20 to compete against more than 1,000 other students in schools much bigger than theirs from around state during the Wisconsin High School Theatre Festival.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments