...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Drummond students with the awards they won at the One-Act state contest earlier this month at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point: Kennedy Fleming (Back row, from left), Emily Kinnunen, Cameron Krueger, Dalaney Rasmussen, Calysta Lizak, Symphany Esquivel, Kennedy McKinney, Taryn Kohlwey, Haillie Gates, Michala Deyo, Ben Westlund and Amy Wiebusch; front row: Sydney Marshall, Angelina Castellano and Tim Zangri.
Kennedy McKinney, Cameron Krueger and their classmates have overcome many obstacles to win six awards at the one-act state competition earlier this month.
The students traveled with coaches Amy Wiebusch and Kenney Fleming to University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point from Nov. 18-20 to compete against more than 1,000 other students in schools much bigger than theirs from around state during the Wisconsin High School Theatre Festival.
