...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Teachers invited to learn about Superior watershed
Educators in all settings are invited to join staff from the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve and Superior Rivers Watershed Association to connect with their local waterways in an environmental education workshop on June 15 near Ashland.
During the interactive workshop, educators will receive instruction in and demonstration of place-based and outdoor education methods. Inquiry-based, hands-on water quality monitoring and direct, on-the water experience paddling the Fish Creek estuary will also enhance participants’ skillset around incorporating the outdoors into their educational practice. Educators will also connect with Superior Rivers Watershed Association, a local, citizen science, non-profit organization. Successful completion of the workshop and an implementation plan for the coming school year will earn participants a $200 stipend.
