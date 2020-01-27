Taste of the Bay offers folks a chance to try some of the best grub local chefs cook up while also raising money for the region’s primary food bank, run by The Brick Ministries. This year’s fundraiser drew dozens of foodies Saturday to help The Brick continue its work in Bayfield and Ashland counties. (Contributed photos by Ed Monroe)
