It’s summer no matter how you measure it: astronomical summer began on the solstice on June 20 and meteorologists already celebrated on the first of June. Lots of people have their own quirky personal measures of when summer begins. For me, it doesn’t really feel like summer until the first time I hear a red-eyed vireo sing. Unlike a lot of migratory birds, these tireless vocalists sing here in the Northland from shortly before Memorial Day to early September. Red-eyed vireos are a signature summer sound of Eastern forests and anywhere with mature trees, and they sing so much they’re an easy species for people trying to learn bird songs.
Red-eyed vireos are one of my all-time favorite songbirds. They don’t come to feeders, but you can hear them anywhere there are mature trees and they’re easy to spot before the trees leaf out completely, hopping from branch to branch. They’re chickadee-sized, olive-green birds with a darling little eyestripe and a visibly brick-colored eye (juveniles have brown eyes). Their stock in trade is incessant, repetitive singing of a robin-like song that ends in an upswing that sounds like a question. Male red-eyed vireos sing thousands of phrases every day. The intrepid ornithologist and Red Cross nurse Louise de Kiriline Lawrence counted the number of songs sung by one male between dawn and dusk back in May of 1952. She counted an astonishing 22,197. Ms. Lawrence had an amazing life and career including being the nurse to the famous Dionne quintuplets, but I think this insane feat of sitting and counting that vireo’s songs (and how did she do that? Make hash marks in a notebook? Golf shot counter?) should count as her greatest accomplishment. Red-eyed vireos are often the only bird singing in the middle of a hot afternoon when the other, more sensible birds are resting quietly. Despite the repetitious song, individual vireos have about 30 slightly different songs and their own repertoires. Males and females also have a catbird-like alarm call, sometimes directed toward people who are too close to a nest.
