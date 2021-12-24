Longtime Axel’s Saw and Tool customer John Olson presented John Peltonen (from left), owner Dan Grahek and Danny Anderson with a cake in recognition of 35 years of servicing local small engines in downtown Ashland.
“They’ve been an icon in Ashland and have made countless friends through their helpful service. Whenever you walk through the door you’re greeted with a smile and prompt, reliable service. And if you want to tell stories they will listen and add their own stories. It feels like an extended family once you know them. They will be sorely missed,” Olson wrote.
