Wild rice

Wild rice is an important food to northern Wisconsin Native American tribes. Gathering season is open through September, and overlaps with duck-hunting season  (Jim Mone/AP Photo)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources encourages waterfowl hunters and wild rice harvesters to take a few simple steps toward ensuring a safe and fun harvest ahead of this year’s season opener.

Waterfowl hunters and wild rice harvesters both use Wisconsin’s native wild rice beds from late August through September. Taking precautions and keeping an eye out for other people in and near rice beds can keep everyone safe as they enjoy their time outdoors.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments