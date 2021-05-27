Taste of the Farm

Green garlic makes a great dip for veggies or a sandwich spread.

 Contributed photo

Springtime is a great season for mild flavors — lettuce, spinach, snap peas, asparagus. But sometimes you’re looking for a bit of pop. This is where the wonderful versatility of garlic can come into play.

We’re all familiar with the garlic bulb, harvested in late summer, and if you’ve been in our CSA program in previous summers, you’ve met the Medusa curls of the garlic scape, which is the flower bud that must be harvested midsummer so that the bulb grows bigger. But in the spring, you can also harvest green garlic, especially if your plantings got a little too close together.

