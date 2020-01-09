AHS Hockey

Kellen Trautt (13) skates during a boys hockey game between Ashland and Lakeland Thursday at the BACC.

 JAKE BROWN/STAFF PHOTO

The Ashland High School hockey team hosted Lakeland at the Bay Area Civic Center on Thursday, and the T-Birds (10-2-0) came away with a 3-1 victory over the Oredockers (6-7-0).

Ashland visits Tomahawk on Friday.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments