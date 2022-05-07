Sylvia F. DeGrand, age 83 of rural Kiel, died peacefully at her daughter’s home in New Holstein on Friday, April 29, 2022 with her family by her side.

Sylvia was born on March 12, 1939 in Ashland, Wisconsin to the late Aloysuis and Frances (Neaveaux) Arbuckle, SR. She was a member of the Bad River Tribe in Odanah where she attended grade school. Her family moved to Manitowoc during grade school, where Sylvia graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On July 6, 1996 she married Rick DeGrand at Bethel United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2016. Sylvia was employed with Mirro before starting at Tecumseh from which she retired after 39 years. Sylvia was an avid reader and could be found watching the Green Bay Packers and a good NASCAR race. She enjoyed all of the birds and wildlife that could be found on her property, making sure all of the birds were well fed.

