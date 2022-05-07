...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR ALL OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to near 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon. Minimum
relative humidity values in the mid teens to near 30 percent are
also expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger rating
before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for
Wisconsin, see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Sylvia F. DeGrand, age 83 of rural Kiel, died peacefully at her daughter’s home in New Holstein on Friday, April 29, 2022 with her family by her side.
Sylvia was born on March 12, 1939 in Ashland, Wisconsin to the late Aloysuis and Frances (Neaveaux) Arbuckle, SR. She was a member of the Bad River Tribe in Odanah where she attended grade school. Her family moved to Manitowoc during grade school, where Sylvia graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On July 6, 1996 she married Rick DeGrand at Bethel United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on December 8, 2016. Sylvia was employed with Mirro before starting at Tecumseh from which she retired after 39 years. Sylvia was an avid reader and could be found watching the Green Bay Packers and a good NASCAR race. She enjoyed all of the birds and wildlife that could be found on her property, making sure all of the birds were well fed.
