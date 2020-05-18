Virus Outbreak Wisconsin Elections

FILE - In this April 7, 2020, file photo voters line up at Riverside High School for Wisconsin's primary election in Milwaukee. Advocates for the disabled and minority voters in Wisconsin filed a sweeping federal lawsuit Monday, May 18, 2020, asking a judge to order that more poll workers be hired, every voter in the state receive an absentee ballot and a host of other changes be made to ensure the August primary and November presidential elections can be held safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

 Morry Gash

MADISON — Advocates for people with disabilities and minority voters in Wisconsin filed a sweeping federal lawsuit Monday asking a judge to order that more poll workers be hired, every voter in the state receive an absentee ballot application and a host of other changes be made to ensure the August primary and November presidential election can be held safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin has been at the center of the fight, both in court and out, over elections during the pandemic after it proceeded with its April 7 presidential primary even as other states delayed voting. The election drew widespread criticism as voters faced long lines in Green Bay and Milwaukee, where just five of 180 polling sites were open.

