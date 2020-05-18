...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25
KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 2 FEET.
* WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
FILE - In this April 7, 2020, file photo voters line up at Riverside High School for Wisconsin's primary election in Milwaukee. Advocates for the disabled and minority voters in Wisconsin filed a sweeping federal lawsuit Monday, May 18, 2020, asking a judge to order that more poll workers be hired, every voter in the state receive an absentee ballot and a host of other changes be made to ensure the August primary and November presidential elections can be held safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
MADISON — Advocates for people with disabilities and minority voters in Wisconsin filed a sweeping federal lawsuit Monday asking a judge to order that more poll workers be hired, every voter in the state receive an absentee ballot application and a host of other changes be made to ensure the August primary and November presidential election can be held safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.
