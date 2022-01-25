...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
On this cold, cold January day there is a -2 on the thermometer in northern Wisconsin at high noon. Is this somewhere you wish to be? Does this sound like the perfect conditions for the start of a new year? Take a moment to answer that, and then listen to this: This first day of the year where I am, the sun is on my face and sweat is in my eyes, both making me squint. I blink — it is so beautiful. My heart is thumping wildly and I am hot, baking in fact. There is no place else I’d rather be than where I am at this moment. Where am I? I am not in the Florida Keys; I am not in Arizona, not in Hawaii nor Costa Rica. I’m going to surprise you — I am here, right here at home with sweat and sun and snow in my eyes; here in my neighbor’s meadow ringed with woods, the firs and pines bristling white and the oaks rustling their dead leaves, still hanging on. I see trees upon trees with evergreen arms hung at their sides and uplifted, draped in snow like ghosts. They are ghosts of yesteryear, perhaps. Ghosts of last year. Ghosts of years yet to come. The lake, the big lake, is down the hill and in the background, and it is wonderful, wonderful. It is this land at its wintry best. Specifically the Bayfield Peninsula, specifically Bayview, Bayfield and Washburn. These are my northern loves. My woods and my water and my people are here. They hold me now and sing their songs of winter. And did I tell you I’m sweating? Yep. And yes I’m outdoors, and no I’m not in a sauna, and no not in a hot tub, either; and yes it’s really 2 degrees below zero.
Looking down and east I see snow; deep snow, powder collected over weeks and spread like butter evenly across the field. An iced cookie; vanilla, I think. Above it, the low but rising arc of the January sun, midday. Deep breath. Breathe in the silence of the snow. Of clean air, of clear skies. Look around. Stand like this forever, if forever is five minutes. Sometimes it is. This is one of those times. A picture in your brain, this becomes, and it dies only when you do. Burns only when you burn; it is part of your being whenever you shut your eyes until your eyes shut forever. Which someday, they will. So, I want to remind you — now is the time.
