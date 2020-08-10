Burglaries

A burglar used a hammer to break through a door at Ashland’s Shelter Shop, a thrift store operating to benefit the Chequamegon Humane Association over the weekend. The Bargain Hut Thrift store, operated by the Ashland Enrichment Center, also was burglarized.

Four juveniles have been referred to juvenile court in connection with burglaries at a pair of Ashland non-profit thrift stores.

Ashland Interim Police Chief Bill Hagstrom said two of the four were referred for burglary and all four were referred for criminal damage to property.

