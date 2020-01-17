Ashland, WI (54806)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 21F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.