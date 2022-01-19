Susan R. Thibedeau, age 68 of Iron River, WI passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 in Iron River. Susan was born on March 28, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of Charles W. and Marvina M. (Johnson) Thibedeau. In Milwaukee, Sue enjoyed working as a Medical Assistant in a GI clinic. Sue married Gary Dunbar in June 1974 where they settled in Waterford, WI. In 1986, Sue and her children moved to Iron River, to be closer to her parents where she went into Nursing school. Sue expanded her family in 1990 when she married Merwyn Lovblad and gained two stepchildren, Lance and Kassie.

Susan worked as a Registered Nurse and caregiver for many years. She loved spending summers by the lake, picking rocks along the shore. In her later years, Sue found joy in caring and celebrating birthdays and holidays with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, berry picking, and gardening.

