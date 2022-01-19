...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Susan R. Thibedeau, age 68 of Iron River, WI passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 in Iron River. Susan was born on March 28, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of Charles W. and Marvina M. (Johnson) Thibedeau. In Milwaukee, Sue enjoyed working as a Medical Assistant in a GI clinic. Sue married Gary Dunbar in June 1974 where they settled in Waterford, WI. In 1986, Sue and her children moved to Iron River, to be closer to her parents where she went into Nursing school. Sue expanded her family in 1990 when she married Merwyn Lovblad and gained two stepchildren, Lance and Kassie.
Susan worked as a Registered Nurse and caregiver for many years. She loved spending summers by the lake, picking rocks along the shore. In her later years, Sue found joy in caring and celebrating birthdays and holidays with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, berry picking, and gardening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.