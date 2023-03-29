Susan L. Sederholm, age 78 of Highbridge, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at St.Lukes Hospital in Duluth MN surrounded by her family. Susan was born in Danville, Illinois to Erma Wait Feitshans and Myron Feitshans on August 5, 1944.

She is survived by her husband David, her children Seija (Mike Anderson) of Marengo, Todd Sederholm of Ashland, Fred (Jill) Sederholm of St. Paul Park, MN. Grandchildren Maya, Morgan, and Malia Anderson, Ben and Emily Sederholm. Stepmother, Margorie Feitshans and siblings, Walter Feitshans, and Sandy Matsuda.

