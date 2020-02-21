The Ashland High School boys basketball team had plenty of reason to celebrate even with a loss Thursday as the Superior Spartans rallied to defeat the Oredockers 72-70 in a highly entertaining Lake Superior Conference and regular season finale at the Sundberg Gym.
"So proud of them," Ashland head coach Lisa Karau said. "This was definitely the best game of the season, whether we won or lost. We were consistent all game, and we haven't been consistent when it comes to giving teams a little bit of a lead. Tonight, we decided to come back and get stops on defense and hold them off. That was huge. Their energy, work ethic, everything they did tonight was just phenomenal."
