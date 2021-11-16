Sailboat Removed #1.jpg

Workers from TowBoatUS of Bayfield attach floats to the partially sunk sailboat Seafarer in the shallows of Chequamegon Bay near Washburn. The crew was able to move the boat after a judge ruled that the craft had been abandoned. (Photo contributed by Bruce Terry)

Much to the relief of residents in the Washburn area, the partially sunken sailboat Seafarer was removed from the shallow lake bottom near a Washburn beach Monday, hauled to the Washburn Marina and loaded aboard a trailer for disposal.

Terry

“It’s great news for everybody,” said Washburn resident Bruce Terry, who has seen the grounded sailboat daily on his walks along the lakeshore since it sank in early July. “You’ve got to protect the bay and we’ve all been concerned about it. It’s quite a victory, getting it out of there and avoiding the mess that could have occurred with winter coming up.”

Kluver
At the Washburn marina, the demasted craft awaits removal and disposal. Thieves largely stripped the boat of anything of value after it sank in early July. (Photo contributed by Bruce Terry)

