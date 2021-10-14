...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Washburn senior Sean Meeker, who has contributed to his team’s undefeated record, said nothing brings him more joy on the field than a well-struck ball. (Contributed photo by Jeremy Oswald)
Senior Sean Meeker is a state-qualifying athlete for the Washburn track team, an all-conference soccer player and an award-winning piano player. Part of Washburn High School’s unbeaten soccer team, Meeker spoke with the Daily Press about his interests in sports, music and what lies ahead for him after graduation.
Question: What has been the key to your soccer team’s success?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.