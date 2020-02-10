AHS Wrestling

Ashland junior Jared Stricker competes during a dual meet in this file photo from Jan. 23.

 JAKE BROWN/FILE PHOTO

CAMERON — Ashland junior Jared Stricker earned his second conference title and the Ashland High School wrestling team wrapped up the regular season over the weekend with a third-place finish at the Heart O' North Conference championship meet Saturday in Cameron.

Saint Croix Falls won the team title with 218.5 points, ahead of Northwestern (205) in second place and Ashland (145) in third.

