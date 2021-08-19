The Eastern wood pewee looks a lot like its flycatcher cousins but, unlike them, keeps singing late into the season. Listen for them around the Valhalla Recreation Area or the Long Lake Rec Area. (CC BY-ND 2.0)
Earlier this summer we visited some little flycatchers that only spend a few weeks around here before packing up the kids and heading back to South America. I miss our least flycatchers, but fortunately there are some other little flycatchers around during late summer that are still singing this far into August. Their songs are one of the easiest to identify and most of us have heard them: the plaintive “Pee-oo-wee, pee-oo” sound of the aptly named Eastern wood-pewee.
Last week I was hiking up at the Valhalla Recreation Area in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, which I’ve written about as a winter destination. It’s a great place to hike or mountain bike in the summer even with the leaves obscuring most of the views. The birds were mostly silent while I walked through the woods on both B loops, but the pewee’s song kept me company along the way. Eastern wood-pewees are a little larger than a chickadee, with the typical peaked flycatcher crown that makes their head look triangular. They’re olive-gray colored and the best way to tell them apart from their Eastern phoebe cousins, aside from their song, is their long wings and lighter gray heads. They’re also less showy and conspicuous than phoebes, but they have similar feeding habits. They wait for insects from perches at the end of an exposed dead branch, fly out after their prey and then return to the same perch. When other flycatchers are around, and there usually are in Wisconsin forests, peewees tend to perch and feed higher in the tree canopy. You might still see them, since they usually sit still on their perch after chasing insects.
