People take part in a rally at the Legislative Plaza, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Two Tennessee lawmakers organized a prayer rally on Wednesday timed to coincide with a protest in the nation's Capitol in support of President Donald Trump's baseless claims that he won reelection. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Protesters who back President Donald Trump massed outside statehouses from Georgia to New Mexico on Wednesday, leading to some evacuations as cheers rang out in reaction to the news that pro-Trump demonstrators had stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Hundreds of people gathered in state capitals across the country to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's win, waving signs saying “Stop the Steal” and “Four more years,” most of them not wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic and a few carrying long guns in places like Oklahoma and Georgia.
