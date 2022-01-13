Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, was scheduled to sit for a deposition with a liberal watchdog group Wednesday after the Wisconsin Supreme Court denied his last-ditch effort to avoid it.
Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ordered Vos to sit for the deposition earlier this month as part of a lawsuit filed by American Oversight. The group filed an open records request with Vos last year seeking emails connected to an investigation he ordered of the 2020 presidential election. Bailey-Rihn ruled in November that Vos had "unjustifiably withheld and refused to release" the records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.