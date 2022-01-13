Wisconsin AG calls for more in GOP to oppose election probe

FILE - Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks at the Capitol in Madison, on July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

 Scott Bauer

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, was scheduled to sit for a deposition with a liberal watchdog group Wednesday after the Wisconsin Supreme Court denied his last-ditch effort to avoid it.

Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ordered Vos to sit for the deposition earlier this month as part of a lawsuit filed by American Oversight. The group filed an open records request with Vos last year seeking emails connected to an investigation he ordered of the 2020 presidential election. Bailey-Rihn ruled in November that Vos had "unjustifiably withheld and refused to release" the records.

