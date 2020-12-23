Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW...MIXED PRECIPITATION...AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED... .Mixed precipitation is expected today but will transition to all snow, heavy at times, from west to east throughout the day. Heavy snow and gusty winds have developed across the Brainerd Lakes region, and with wind gusts between 35 and 50 mph expected through the afternoon, the Winter Storm Warning has been upgraded to a Blizzard Warning for those areas. Heavy snow and blowing snow will cause visibilities at or less than one quarter mile through the afternoon in the Brainerd Lakes region. Areas further east including the Twin Ports and the Interstate 35 corridor may see near blizzard conditions at times this afternoon as snowfall intensity and wind gusts increase. In addition, wind chills could be as low as 30 degrees below zero in some areas from the combination of strong winds and cold temperatures. Most areas will see impacts from this storm diminish late Wednesday night but the South Shore will continue to see lake effect snow showers through Friday with additional accumulations likely. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches, except 7 to 14 inches for northern Iron and Ashland counties. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Iron, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&