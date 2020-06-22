MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Flexibility will be key in reopening classrooms in Wisconsin's 421 public school districts amid the coronavirus pandemic, state officials said Monday in releasing guidance on the new school year.

The Department of Public Instruction said school districts should be prepared to shift between in-person, physically-distanced and virtual learning as they deal with changing aspects of COVID-19.

