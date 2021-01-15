...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The state of Wisconsin recommends that people eat just one meal a month of Lake Superior smelt after cancer-causing chemicals were found in fish found off the Bayfield Peninsula.
Samples taken from the fish captured off the Apostle Islands and Port Wing revealed contaminants known as PFAS. PFAS or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are a group of over 5,000 human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products, including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers and stain-resistant sprays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.