Smelt Fry
The state of Wisconsin recommends that people eat just one meal a month of Lake Superior smelt after cancer-causing chemicals were found in fish found off the Bayfield Peninsula.

Samples taken from the fish captured off the Apostle Islands and Port Wing revealed contaminants known as PFAS. PFAS or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are a group of over 5,000 human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products, including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers and stain-resistant sprays.

